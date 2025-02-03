Duston Village Bakery team feel ‘privileged’ to celebrate 100 years as the ‘hub of the community’

The Duston Village Bakery team feel “privileged” to celebrate 100 years, with many describing the much-loved business as the “hub of the community”.

The bakery was once known as Faulkner’s and the building was bought from the Amos family by the Faulkner family for just £15 back in 1925.

It was taken over by Jenni Smith in January 2012, who believes that prior to the building’s use as a bakery it was the village butchers.

Jenni has worked at the bakery for around 35 years, and began as a Saturday girl before working her way up to owning the business more than two decades later.

“It’s a privilege that we’re able to celebrate 100 years when so many other businesses have gone under,” said Jenni, who is often described as a feeder by those closest to her. “We love the fact that everybody supports us.”

When she took over the bakery, Jenni’s two main aims were to do the best she could and to make people proud of Duston.

The pandemic was the pivotal moment when Jenni realised how important Duston Village Bakery is to the community, as they delivered to so many during unprecedented times.

Jenni continued: “People say we’re the hub of the village. We are an important part of the community and we look out for the older generation.”

The business owner is most proud that the bakery is still going, as she admitted it was “touch and go” a couple of years ago during the energy bill hikes. At a time when Jenni was at risk of losing her home, everyone clubbed together to get through the worst.

Talking about the importance of supporting an independent business like Duston Village Bakery, Jenni said: “I employ 15 members of staff who are all earning money locally, and everything is bought locally. We’re as local as you can get.”

Following the recent success of the wedding hosted at the independent business, Jenni was taken aback by the “off-the-scale” reaction.

“It was the most surreal day of my life,” she said. “You wouldn’t get that anywhere else and the couple were pleased as punch.”

Though the actual date of the 100-year anniversary was Sunday (February 2), Duston Village Bakery will be hosting a community celebration on June 8.

For more information on Duston Village Bakery, visit the business’ Facebook page here.