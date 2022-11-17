Duston Cobbler under new ownership from end of month after 26 years in business in Northampton

Duston Cobbler will take on new ownership from the end of the month after 26 years in business in Northampton.

Craig Walsh, the former owner, has handed the business over to his son Adrian, and his wife Sharon will also be taking a step back – meaning clothing and curtain alterations will no longer be available from November 26.

This news was announced on Facebook “with great reluctance” but the decision was taken due to “years catching up with them and an ongoing illness scare”.

Duston Cobbler, in Main Road, will continue to offer shoe repairs, key cutting, watch battery replacements and engraving, and they “look forward to welcoming in customers for the next 26 years to come”.

Craig said: “Our customers have always been amazing and shown unwavering loyalty. We know so many of them by first name. It’s the end of an era for Sharon and I, but the start of a new one for my son Adrian and son-in-law Dave.

“I want to reiterate what was said in our Facebook announcement – our customers have looked after us and always showed gratitude for doing their unusual requests. Sharon did the clothing jobs but the machinery could be used for so much more. Our customers knew we were willing to turn our hand to anything.”

Following the illness scare, Craig and Sharon knew it was time to move on and step away from the business, but as this is a “family affair” Craig will still be watching from the sidelines.

“I got as much out of the business as I could,” admitted former owner Craig.

Though the business will be undergoing a lot of change from November 26, Craig is confident Duston Cobbler will remain a strong business and their customers will stay loyal.

Craig said: “Adrian has fresh ideas and plans to get new machinery and equipment, which I think will make the business even better and it will go from strength to strength.”

