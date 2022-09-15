Linda and Darren, who have only owned The Countryman at Staverton for around three months, with Chris Heaton-Harris (right) after being named 'village pub of the year'

The owners of a Northamptonshire venue were left “dumbfounded” after being awarded ‘village pub of the year’ by Chris Heaton-Harris.

The Countryman at Staverton, Daventry, won one of four categories at the public house awards organised by the Daventry MP.

They competed against 80 other pubs at the start of the month, and came out on top.

Ahead of taking ownership, Linda had worked at The Countryman for 11 years and Darren for 12 – so they knew the place inside out and were more than ready to take on the challenge of making it their own.

After having only owned The Countryman for around three months, Linda Cushion, the co-owner, said: “It felt absolutely amazing and we were completely dumbfounded.

“We never thought we would win, but saw these awards as a great opportunity to get our name out there.”

Linda and Darren worked at The Countryman for the previous owners and were given the opportunity to buy it off them – and they jumped at the chance.

After selling their former home and moving into the pub, the pair have transformed it into a more “welcoming” place.

One of the new introductions the pair have made is bar tapas, pictured, which has gone down a treat with customers.

As residents had to vote ahead of the award ceremony, it is clear they like the changes that have been made, which includes the introduction of new drinks and bar tapas.

Linda said: “We were shocked to make the final three, let alone hear our name called out among such amazing pubs.”

They were handed the award by Chris Heaton-Harris at the award ceremony.

A nearby resident said: “The Countryman deserved to win, and what is amazing is the new owners only took over in the last three months.

“They have completely turned the business around.”

The owners have already started looking ahead to Christmas and New Year, and have booked a band who played for them during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.