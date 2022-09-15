‘Dumbfounded’: Northamptonshire venue takes home ‘village pub of the year’ award from Chris Heaton-Harris
Linda and Darren only took over The Countryman at Staverton around three months ago and are already winning awards – which has left them feeling both shocked and grateful
The owners of a Northamptonshire venue were left “dumbfounded” after being awarded ‘village pub of the year’ by Chris Heaton-Harris.
The Countryman at Staverton, Daventry, won one of four categories at the public house awards organised by the Daventry MP.
They competed against 80 other pubs at the start of the month, and came out on top.
Most Popular
After having only owned The Countryman for around three months, Linda Cushion, the co-owner, said: “It felt absolutely amazing and we were completely dumbfounded.
“We never thought we would win, but saw these awards as a great opportunity to get our name out there.”
Linda and Darren worked at The Countryman for the previous owners and were given the opportunity to buy it off them – and they jumped at the chance.
After selling their former home and moving into the pub, the pair have transformed it into a more “welcoming” place.
Ahead of taking ownership, Linda had worked there for 11 years and Darren for 12 – so they knew the place inside out and were more than ready to take on the challenge of making it their own.
As residents had to vote ahead of the award ceremony, it is clear they like the changes that have been made, which includes the introduction of new drinks and bar tapas.
Linda said: “We were shocked to make the final three, let alone hear our name called out among such amazing pubs.”
Read More
They were handed the award by Chris Heaton-Harris at the award ceremony.
A nearby resident said: “The Countryman deserved to win, and what is amazing is the new owners only took over in the last three months.
“They have completely turned the business around.”
The owners have already started looking ahead to Christmas and New Year, and have booked a band who played for them during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.
Among other new introductions, a monthly quiz evening is set to begin over the next month.