A 100-mile cycle challenge will take place to raise funds and awareness for a “lifeline” rehabilitation centre in Northamptonshire.

The Reach For Health Centre opened in Western Avenue, Daventry earlier this year. It was set up to help people with a wide range of physical and mental health rehabilitation needs.

Users are referred to the centre for reasons from weight loss, sports injury, pre and post joint replacement to more long term conditions such as Multiple Sclerosis, cardiac problems, cancer, stroke and more.

The team at Reach for Health in Daventry.

Centre director Wadge Grzelak said the venture has supported people aged from 13 to 95.

He previously told this newspaper: "Our job is to get people in the right mindset and give them belief and hope."

As a registered charity, the centre relies on fundraising. Its latest effort is a 100-mile cycle challenge around Draycote Water close to Rugby.

The challenge will see staff and service users cycle 20 laps of the reservoir, which equates to 100 miles.

The team hopes to raise funds to “enable our services to continue and expand even further”, as well as awareness for the centre to “encourage new memberships”.

To donate to the fundraising efforts, visit the centre’s GoFundMe page.

Members of the public are invited to join the challenge. To find out more, speak to a centre team member on 01327 871118 or email [email protected]