Daedalus wins at Best Businesswomen Awards 2025

Natalie Snee at Gala Awards Night

The Best Businesswomen Awards have announced their winners for 2025, Natalie Snee from Daedalus won a silver award for Best Businesswoman in Marketing & PR in this prestigious competition which seeks to find the very best female business talent from across the UK.

Daedalus is a creative advertising agency that helps ambitious businesses communicate clearly and consistently so they can grow with confidence. Our mission is to bring strategic thinking and strong design together to create marketing that looks good, works hard and makes a measurable difference.

The tenacity, creativity, and resilience of female entrepreneurs truly took centre stage. Each winner, carefully selected by an expert panel of judges from hundreds of entries, has showcased exceptional innovation, strong leadership and a passion for their industry. Plus, an unwavering drive to succeed.

The Best Businesswomen Awards were created eleven years ago to celebrate the achievements of female-led businesses and charities across a diverse range of industries. Open to all female business owners, the awards highlight the business acumen, drive and dedication of talented businesswomen who are all inspirational role models.

Daedalus founders Natalie Snee & Jack Castro collecting award

Natalie said, “Winning the award was a really proud moment, we work so hard to deliver brilliant results for our clients and it was so nice to be able to celebrate that!”

Debbie Gilbert, founder and organiser of the Awards, said: “Running a business is both exhilarating and challenging. These awards were established to recognise and celebrate the women who are visionary leaders, who step forward with passion and determination. Our judging process is rigorous, and earning a place among our winners is a significant achievement. Each of our winners are incredible women who have demonstrated exceptional skill, innovation, and commitment to excellence. They truly embody what it means to be an outstanding entrepreneur.”

