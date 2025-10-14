Customer care manager in awards roll call

The customer care manager at a thriving vehicle leasing firm has been named as a finalist in the Northamptonshire Business Excellence Awards.

Michelle Williamson, of Silverstone Leasing, has been shortlisted for the Employee of the Year Award in the prestigious local awards, which take place next month.

Michelle was the very first part-time employee at Silverstone Leasing when she joined the team in March 2022.

As Customer Care Manager, she manages everything from queries to aftercare, and collaborates closely with her team to make every client feel valued and supported throughout their leasing journey.

Michelle is an invaluable asset to Silverstone Leasing, making an impact daily in the business. She regularly goes above and beyond, working extra hours or outside of normal office hours, ensuring the post‑sales experience meets Silverstone’s renowned high standards of customer service.

Michelle has also created new systems and processes within the business, to give every customer the same exceptional experience and make certain that all members of the team understand how best to effectively service the client.

Michelle said: “I’m incredible shocked, excited and honoured to be a finalist in the Northamptonshire Business Excellence Awards. I love working at Silverstone Leasing and this award nomination really means so much to me. Good luck to all the finalists.”

Silverstone Leasing managing director Scott Norville said: “From the moment she joined us, Michelle’s impact on Silverstone Leasing has been immense and it grows daily. She is an invaluable asset who consistently goes above and beyond, whether that means staying late, stepping in during difficult situations, or simply offering support to a colleague who needs it.

“Customers regularly highlight Michelle by name when praising our service, which speaks volumes about her influence and presence. She’s more than a manager; she is the linchpin of our customer care model and a driving force behind our reputation.

“This recognition couldn’t be more deserved. Michelle is the definition of dedication, professionalism and positivity. To be shortlisted from such a competitive field is an incredible achievement, and we’re all behind her as she heads into the finals.”

The Northamptonshire Business Excellence Awards will be held on Friday, 21st November at Northamptonshire County Cricket Club.

For more information about Silverstone Leasing, visit www.silverstoneleasing.com