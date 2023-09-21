Croyland and General Manager Mark Swindells shortlisted for prestigious business awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Croyland itself has been nominated for Business of the Year, while General Manager Mark Swindells is up for Community Project or Person of the Year.

Croyland’s incredible independent success and growth has been the marvel of the automotive world, with Croyland having previous successes at the Motor Trader Independent Dealer Awards, winning Car Supermarket of the Year. Croyland will hope to continue their run of awards success at the NBEAs.

Meanwhile, Mark has been hard at work continuing his charitable and community-focussed activities, including his chairmanship at AFC Rushden & Diamonds, driving donations to the local foodbank, and overseeing Croyland’s sponsorship, fundraising and community outreach activities.

Croyland’s mascot Cooper the Dog holding the NBEA Finalist Golden Tickets.

Mark commented: "I am extremely proud to be in a position to provide help to so many fantastic community causes and clubs as part of our ongoing overarching local support. When operating a business within the town I believe it is paramount to be able to demonstrate support for our local community.

“It’s a great honour to be recognised by the NBEAs for all of this important community work, as well as the great effort that the team has made to ensure Croyland’s ongoing success and expansion. Congratulations and thank you to the team for their great work earning Croyland this prestigious nomination.”

Croyland will be up against Mannol UK, Credit Assist Limited and Nene Warehouse Solutions in the Business of the Year category, sponsored by HR Solutions UK; while Mark takes on Groundwork Northamptonshire, The Green Patch, C2C Social Action, Northampton Saints Foundation and Franklins Solicitors LLP in the Community Project or Person of the Year category, sponsored by DBFB.

The NBEAs ceremony will take place Thursday 9th November at the Northamptonshire County Cricket Ground, hosted by comedian Rob Beckett. Find out more about the awards here: https://allthingsbusiness.co.uk/awards/.