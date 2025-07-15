‘Crazy’ response as duo move gym to new location after 12 years and open boxing studio next door

There has been a “crazy” response to a husband and wife duo moving their gym to a new location after more than 12 years, as well as opening a boxing studio next door.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alexandra and Ricky Knight founded Fitter Body Ladies back in August 2012, which began as a small studio and has grown into a franchised brand with 22 locations across the UK.

“We are a fabulous ladies only fitness community for over 30s,” Alexandra previously told the Chronicle & Echo. “It’s full of like-minded women who don’t just want to get fit, but build relationships and achieve amazing things together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of the services at Fitter Body Ladies are offered in class and session formats, including circuit training, strength, zumba and yoga, and it is the sense of community that attendees like most.

Alexandra and Ricky Knight founded Fitter Body Ladies back in August 2012, which began as a small studio and has grown into a franchised brand with 22 locations across the UK.

The flagship Northampton studio moved from Heathfield Way to St Andrew’s Road, as the founders saw the potential for growth in Semilong. This officially opened to the public on April 28 after giving the location a transformation.

Not only did Fitter Body Ladies open on April 28, but Alexandra and Ricky also introduced a ladies only boxing gym called Strike Box. The space has been split in two to accommodate both ventures.

Alexandra shared that the response has been “predominantly positive” and though the changes have seen them lose some members along the way, business has remained really busy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For existing members it is “small things that have made a big difference” from the former location, and new people have been attracted to join the community as a result of the move.

The flagship Northampton studio moved from Heathfield Way to St Andrew’s Road, and the space was transformed ahead of opening on April 28.

“Our members love the community and that’s really what our gym is all about,” said Alexandra. “Everyone is getting used to the new location after 12 years in the old one and making sure everyone is comfortable is the priority.”

Alexandra remains “absolutely” confident that the move to Semilong was the right decision, particularly with the introduction of Strike Box.

The ladies only boxing gym is a brand new business and focuses on fusing a night club with a fitness club environment. Alexandra says this has “gone absolutely crazy” and it is “nearly sold out”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We saw the potential in boxing from our existing members,” she said. “We are used to franchising and this was another opportunity with the amazing space we have.”

When asked what the future holds for Fitter Body Ladies and Strike Box, Alexandra continued: “We want to consolidate what we have got with our Fitter Body Ladies community.

“We’re not going to expand much more and we want to make sure those ladies are as happy as they have been. We want them to continue to have a great time with their community.

“On the boxing side, we don’t want to make it into a huge location. We want to maximise the community there without encroaching on Fitter Body Ladies next door.”

For more information on Fitter Body Ladies Northampton, visit the business’ Instagram page here.