Work begins to renovate former Cineworld cinema in Northampton into a new ODEON Luxe venue

This month (March), ODEON has moved in to refurbish the venue into a Luxe site, with hoarding now surrounding the entrance.

The hoarding states that the site is ‘coming soon,’ but no official opening date has been confirmed yet.

It also advertises some of the features coming to the cinema, including ‘Oscar’s Bar,’ where customers can enjoy a ‘signature cocktail,’ and Luxe’s ‘luxury recliner’ seats, which boast extra legroom for guests.

ODEON says it is excited to bring its ‘best-in-class’ cinematic experience to the town.

The owners of the building, L&G, previously released a statement saying: “We are pleased to announce that we have secured new agreements with ODEON to take over.

“ODEON will reimagine this location with significant upgrades to deliver their ultimate cinematic experience…[and] is expected to reopen the cinema to the public later in the year.”

The L&G spokeswoman added: “By partnering with leading operators like ODEON, we continue to ensure our sites remain at the forefront of innovation and customer satisfaction."

This new venue in Northampton will be the only ODEON Luxe cinema in Northamptonshire, following the recent confirmation that the ODEON Luxe in Kettering will close in January 2025.

According to its website, ODEON Luxe offers a ‘premium’ cinema experience, featuring ‘luxurious’ reclining seats with extra legroom, Dolby Atmos sound for immersive audio, and ‘premium’ food and drink options. Fewer seats per screen are designed to create a more ‘spacious and comfortable’ movie-going experience.

Ticket prices for ODEON Luxe cinemas generally range from £15 to £25 for standard adult tickets, with children's tickets typically priced between £7 and £10. The myLIMITLESS membership starts at £17.99 per month for unlimited standard films, with a higher-tier option at £21.99 that includes premium formats for an additional fee.

Reacting to the closure, a Cineworld spokesman said: “After years of providing movie lovers with a place to feel more, we regret to inform you that, following the landlord's decision to reject our proposals, we will be closing.

“Thank you to all of you movie-loving customers for choosing us over the years. We hope you continue to enjoy watching movies at our nearby cinemas.”