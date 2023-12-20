Well-known Northampton pub name change leaves punters 'confused' due to clash with rival boozer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A well-known pub in Northampton, recently sold to new owners, has had a name change which has left punters ‘confused’.

The Lord Byron, in Kingsley, was recently sold by McManus Pub Company to the Valiant Pub Company, which owns The Auctioneers in Market Square.

Valiant’s first move has been to change the name of The Lord Byron to The Old Bank, which has raised some eyebrows on social media as it clashes with Greene King’s The Old Bank pub in the town centre.

One person wrote: “The first thing I thought of was the pub in the town.” Another said: “This whole rename has confused me massively.”

A bar maid at the Kingsley pub replied: “At the end of the day, it needed a change. Regardless of what people may think. The pub itself has transformed massively, and I’m sure everyone will appreciate it when they get to go in. We’ve made it the best it can possibly be for everyone. The name fits the purpose of it used to being an old bank. Check the place out before making comments about it. It’ll be worth it.”

Valiant has not yet revealed its plans for the other three pubs it has bought in the town.

Both Valiant and Greene King have been contacted for comment.

McManus Pub Company also sold The Fox and Hounds in Kingsthorpe, The Golden Horse in Far Cotton, and The Foundrymans Arms in St James to Valiant.

Gary McManus, managing director of McManus Pub Company, said: “This is not a decision we have taken lightly, and it is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to a group of pubs that has been with us for many years. We would like to thank all of our guests that have dined, drank and supported us through the years. We owe a huge debt of gratitude to all of our teams, past and present, for their hard work and dedication and we wish them all the best for the future.

“It is the right time in our journey to reduce our liabilities and establish more solid foundations for the business. It gives us confidence to refocus our growth and explore exciting opportunities in bedrooms, wet led and neighbourhood venues, both locally and regionally.

“We would like to wish Valiant Pub Co and their teams every success and hope that these pubs will continue to serve their local communities for many years to come.”