Take a look inside this well-known pub in Northampton which is set to REOPEN soon following a stylish refurbishment.

The Auctioneers in Market Square is set to open its doors again under the new name ‘The Penny Loafer’.

The pub temporarily closed in January while it underwent a refurbishment paid for by its new owners, Valiant, who bought the site from Marstons.

Speaking to Chron and Echo, Valiant area manager Luke Carroll said: “It’s one of our bigger refurbs. The pub was looking quite tired. We’ve now got Sky Sports, BT, horse racing.

"Valiant just wants it to be a great community pub. We will have live music and karaoke at the weekends. In the week we will focus around sport and traditional bar games such as bingo, play your cards right etc.

"We’re trying to make it one of the comfiest and fun places to be in town.

"We want to restore it to what it was, a once great pub.”

The boozer had a soft launch on Friday, April 28. Following that soft launch, The Penny Loafer wrote on its Facebook page: “We have got a few teething issues with the refurb and need to have contractors back on site so will remain closed for the next week ready for our full launch next week.”

The pub confirmed on its Facebook page it will have a grand reopening on May 15.

A Valiant spokesman said: “Keep an eye out around town for one of our staff handing out flyers for a free drink on arrival.”

There is further refurbishment works planned for the boozer, according to Valiant.

An advert listed online reads: “Situated on the Market Square in the heart of Northampton, The Penny Loafer is going through a major refurbishment with significant investment planned.

"Alongside the refurb, the market square in Northampton is having a multi-million-pound development by the council which will bring additional footfall to an already busy market town.

"The Penny Loafer will benefit from a pavement license looking out onto the market square.

“The refurb will focus on bringing it back to a comfortable and cosy traditional pub with HD screens for all the live sports.

“The newly refurbished, spacious private accommodation consists of two bedrooms, a bathroom, a kitchen and a living/dining room.”

