Well-known former Indian restaurant in Northampton set to reopen as cocktail lounge

The site has been vacant since November 2022

Here's what the former Star of India site looks like now

A well-known former Indian restaurant in Northampton is set to reopen as a cocktail lounge.

The former Star of India restaurant, in Abington Avenue, sadly closed its doors for good back in November 2022.

The restaurant was serving the town for an unbelievable 58 years, dating back to 1964.

Former owners Bodrul and Sufan Islam, who took over the restaurant from their parents, said the business ‘never recovered’ following the effects of the Covid pandemic.

At the time, Bodrul said: "It was very hard [to close]. I grew up here as a little boy in this restaurant. It's been in our family for generations. It's upsetting. Really tearful, really heartfelt. So sad.”

The prominent site near The Racecourse has been vacant for over a year now… but it appears it is set to reopen.

New signs have gone up at the former restaurant advertising ‘De Ja Vu’ cocktail lounge, or DV for short.

The owners of the site appear to be in the process of refurbishing the inside of the building.

The outside of the building has been painted an eye-catching baby blue colour along with striking new signage.

It is not yet known when the site will open.