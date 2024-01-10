Well-known former Indian restaurant in Northampton set to reopen as cocktail lounge
A well-known former Indian restaurant in Northampton is set to reopen as a cocktail lounge.
The former Star of India restaurant, in Abington Avenue, sadly closed its doors for good back in November 2022.
The restaurant was serving the town for an unbelievable 58 years, dating back to 1964.
Former owners Bodrul and Sufan Islam, who took over the restaurant from their parents, said the business ‘never recovered’ following the effects of the Covid pandemic.
At the time, Bodrul said: "It was very hard [to close]. I grew up here as a little boy in this restaurant. It's been in our family for generations. It's upsetting. Really tearful, really heartfelt. So sad.”
The prominent site near The Racecourse has been vacant for over a year now… but it appears it is set to reopen.
New signs have gone up at the former restaurant advertising ‘De Ja Vu’ cocktail lounge, or DV for short.
The owners of the site appear to be in the process of refurbishing the inside of the building.
The outside of the building has been painted an eye-catching baby blue colour along with striking new signage.
It is not yet known when the site will open.
Other cocktail lounges in Northampton include Velvet Room in St Giles’ Street, The Smoke Pit in The Ridings Arcade, Turtle Bay in Gold Street, The Orangery in Delapre Abbey, The Optimist in St Giles’ Street, Playhouse in Bridge Street, Zapato Lounge in Market Square, Corkers Champagne and Cocktail Lounge in Wellingborough Road, and more.