Family-run Indian restaurant serving Northampton for 58 years closes its doors for good

A family-run Indian restaurant which has been serving Northampton for more than half a century has sadly closed its doors for good.

The Star of India in Abington Avenue shut its doors for the last time on Sunday night (November 27) after an unbelievable 58 years in business dating back to 1964.

Owner Bodrul and Sufan Islam, who took over the restaurant from their parents, explained why they had to close.

They said: "We never recovered after Covid, really. A lot of skilled staff left the industry and it was very difficult getting replacements. With the current economic situation, the night economy never returned, pre-Covid never returned. The lifestyle has changed for the general public going out. It's just how life is at the moment.”

Asked about what it was like making the decision, Bodrul said it was 'very hard'.

He said: "It was very hard. I grew up here as a little boy in this restaurant. It's been in our family for generations. It's upsetting. Really tearful, really heartfelt. So sad. It will be sorely missed and we will miss all the people. My mum and dad started it and we grew up in it from an early age and carried it on. We've seen the modernisation in the '80s and the '90s. We've had three major refurbishments here, it's gone from a small living room to what it is now. We saw it all change. The best times were the late nights, when the pubs used to finish at 11, we'd be ready for the rush of customers to carry the night on. The best era would have been the ‘80s and the ‘90s. That was the prime. That was the peak."

Asked for his best memories, Bodrul said: "Everything. Everything. Being part of people's lives. That is the thing I will miss. You see people, generations and what they go through in life because you are the restaurant they come to. The happy times, the sad times. It's a community. We've been here so long."

Bodrul said customers are 'heartbroken' to hear the news.

He said: "They are very heartbroken. For the majority of people this is all they know. It's an institution. It's got a generational following. It's a shame. What do you do? It's life."

In a final message to Northampton, Bodrul said thank you and urged people to support local businesses.

He said: "We'd like to give a heartfelt thank you to everyone in Northampton for their support for a number of years and we are going to miss them sorely.

"Support your local businesses."

Customers have flooded The Star of India's Facebook page with well wishes.

