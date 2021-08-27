A popular bookshop chain will relocate in Northampton town centre in October this year.

Waterstones, which is currently based in Abington Street, will move to the former Topman unit in the Grosvenor Centre.

The relocation will take place on October 15 and the current shop will remain open until the move date.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Waterstones will relocate in October. Photo: Google.

A Waterstones spokeswoman said: “We are delighted to confirm that Waterstones will be moving into the former Topman unit in The Grosvenor Centre.

“Being so popular, the centre is a great location for our new bookshop and we will open its doors on October 15, in time for half term, with our Abington Street shop remaining open for customers until the day before - October 14.

“Our bookselling team can’t wait to welcome Northampton’s readers into their beautiful new shop and to recommend all of the brilliant books waiting to be discovered.”

James Roberts, centre director at Grosvenor Shopping added: “We are thrilled to be welcoming another new store at Grosvenor.

“Waterstones will be joining us in the coming months, adding to the centre’s already diversified offering for our local community.

“The pandemic brought unprecedented challenges for the retail industry but it is great to be able to share some positive news, which we hope will continue.”