Video: Take a sneak peek inside soon-to-open garden centre near Northampton – exact opening date confirmed

Take a sneak peek inside a soon-to-open garden centre near Northampton, currently being transformed by its new owners.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new owners of the former Dobbies Garden Centre in Harlestone Heath have released a video showing some of the changes made so far to the site ahead of its opening later this month.

It was revealed in January that the site was being taken over by Blue Diamond, which operates the popular Beckworth Emporium in Mears Ashby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Refurbishment work has been underway for several weeks, and Blue Diamond has confirmed the site will open on Monday, March 24 at 9am.

The former Dobbies site in Harlestone Heath is currently being transformed into a new Blue Diamond Garden Centre which will open on March 24 at 9am.

According to its website, the site will offer a range of facilities, including baby changing facilities, a café, a carry-to-car service, a restaurant, coach party welcomes, free parking, gift vouchers, a home delivery service, and pushchair accessibility.

The company has also revealed the following opening times: The garden centre will be open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5:30pm., and Sunday from 10.30am to 4.30pm. The restaurant will be open Monday to Saturday from 9am. to 5 pm, and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

If the new site is anything like Blue Diamond’s Beckworth Emporium, customers have plenty to be excited about. Beckworth has earned an impressive 4.4 out of 5 stars from 1,426 Google reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One reviewer wrote: “Beckworth Emporium – a garden centre that integrates gourmet food, desserts, home furnishings, garden plants, and a restaurant. Every corner is full of dazzling items; you can spend half a day wandering around.”

Another said: “Must be one of the best garden centres for many a mile; always a pleasure and doesn’t disappoint.”

Dobbies Garden Centre in Harlestone closed in December as part of the company’s efforts to manage its financial difficulties and restructure its national operations.

The closure impacted 28 employees, including six full-time and 22 part-time staff. Dobbies pledged to consult with those affected and aimed to redeploy them where possible.