Thousands of shoppers set to benefit as brand new Tesco store opens in Northampton

A brand new Tesco supermarket has opened on a busy housing estate on the edge of Northampton.

The supermarket giant has opened one of its Express stores in Home Farm Drive, Buckton Fields, on land adjacent to the primary school.

The store officially opened at the end of December and will serve thousands of residents.

The new Tesco Express store in Buckton Fields

The modern site has a range of products including a bakery, food to go, alcohol, a Costa coffee machine, an Evri delivery service and a cash machine.

Its opening times are from 7am to 11pm Monday to Sunday. The site has around 15 to 20 parking spaces.

Plans to open the supermarket were first submitted to the council in January last year.

A convenience store close by has always been on the cards ever since construction work started on the Buckton Fields housing development in 2016.

Once complete, Buckton Fields will offer a range of facilities, including its own primary school, which opened in September 2021, convenience shops and services, open parkland and play spaces.

The development has proved popular with the local market, creating a well-established community of young families, first time buyers and second steppers.

The site will be comprised of a total of 1,050 properties once complete.

Tesco has been contacted for comment.

In other news in the area, construction work for the £54.5 million North West Relief Road is currently under construction started in March 2022.

Once complete the project will link the A428 Harlestone Road to the A5199 Welford Road and will eventually join up with a planned Northern Orbital Road, running to the A43 near Moulton.