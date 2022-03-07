Work is finally under way on phase two of a £54.5 million relief road around the north-west corner of Northampton.

Once complete the project will link the A428 Harlestone Road to the A5199 Welford Road and will eventually join up with a planned Northern Orbital Road, running to the A43 near Moulton.

Planning consent was granted back in September 2020 despite opposition from local campaign groups after more than 30 years in the pipeline but only got the green light after West Northamptonshire Council voted to take out a £20 million loan in December 2021 to cover more than one-third of the bill following a shortfall in funding.

The North-West Relief Road will take traffic away from busy routes through Kingshorpe and Dallington

Phase one of the scheme, from the A428 to a roundabout near Grange Farm, just south of the railway line, was built by developers of Dallington Grange.

But the local authority is responsible for a further stretch, crossing the railway line and connecting the developers' road to the A5199.

Early works starting will include a site compound being set up off Sandy Lane at the northern end of the scheme, utility works, preparation of access routes, archaeological excavations and environmental surveys.

Most of the initial work will take place off-highway and impacts on road users are expected to be minimal.

"Motorists passing the site will see some activity starting to take place as initial work begins but it will not significantly affect their journey."