Thousands of shoppers set to be delighted as busy Tesco Express in Northampton REOPENS following refurbishment works
The store has been temporarily closed for one month
Thousands of shoppers are set to be delighted as a popular shop in a busy Northampton neighbourhood has reopened following month-long refurbishment works.
Tesco Express in Bordeaux Close, Duston temporarily closed on Friday, February 10 to refresh its site.
A Tesco spokesman has confirmed the works have now been complete, with the site reopening on Friday (March 9).
The Tesco spokesman said: “We’re delighted to have refreshed our Duston Bordeaux Close Express bringing a new look and feel to the store.
"The refresh included upgraded refrigeration and new fixtures and fittings throughout.
"We would like to thank our customers for their patience whilst the work was being carried out.”
The already busy store is set to cater to hundreds more residents in the future as three major housing developments are being built on land between Duston and the village of Harpole.