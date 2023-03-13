Thousands of shoppers set to be delighted as busy Tesco Express in Northampton REOPENS following refurbishment works

Thousands of shoppers are set to be delighted as a popular shop in a busy Northampton neighbourhood has reopened following month-long refurbishment works.

Tesco Express in Bordeaux Close, Duston temporarily closed on Friday, February 10 to refresh its site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Tesco spokesman has confirmed the works have now been complete, with the site reopening on Friday (March 9).

Tesco Express in Bordeaux Close, Duston has reopened following a refurbishment

The Tesco spokesman said: “We’re delighted to have refreshed our Duston Bordeaux Close Express bringing a new look and feel to the store.

"The refresh included upgraded refrigeration and new fixtures and fittings throughout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would like to thank our customers for their patience whilst the work was being carried out.”

The already busy store is set to cater to hundreds more residents in the future as three major housing developments are being built on land between Duston and the village of Harpole.