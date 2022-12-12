This is what is being built at a former cinema and sofa warehouse in a busy part of Northampton.

Residents have been wondering what is being built at the former Sofa King warehouse in St Leonards Road, Far Cotton, which was previously the iconic Tivoli Cinema.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s what’s happening

The block of flats being built in St Leonards Road, Far Cotton

In March 2021 West Northamptonshire Council gave the go-ahead for the site, which had stood empty for years, to be converted into a block of 40 flats.

In May of this year construction work began to demolish the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And more recently, a large steel frame has been erected, marking the beginning of the construction of the block of flats.

The plans will also see the building of a retail unit at ground floor level as well as 39 car parking spaces and cycle storage facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad