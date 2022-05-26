Watch as iconic former cinema and sofa company building in Northampton is DEMOLISHED

An iconic former sofa warehouse in Northampton has been DEMOLISHED to make way for a block of 40 flats.

Construction workers smashed up the former Sofa King building in St Leonard's Road, Far Cotton on Thursday (May 26).

Approval was granted by the council in March last year for the old Tivoli Cinema - which has stood empty for several years - to be demolished.

The former Sofa King building was demolished on Thursday (May 26), making way for 40 flats

The plans will see the building of a retail unit at ground floor level of the site as well as 39 car parking spaces and cycle storage facilities.

Mark Kypta was responsible for the hugely popular Sofa King, which was based in Far Cotton for years before moving to Weedon when internet sales took over the majority of the business.

The Weedon showroom closed three years ago when Mark shut down the business to look after his father.