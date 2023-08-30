Take a look inside this Northampton estate pub with a troubled past which has had a major six-figure makeover

“We can’t wait to welcome back customers to this incredible pub.”

Take a look inside an estate pub in Northampton which has had a major makeover – and meet the new landlord and landlady.

The Longboat, in Duston, has reopened its doors after a huge six-figure investment from the Craft Union Pub Company (CUPC).

As well as a makeover, the pub has added Madri lager and John Smiths bitter and a ‘great range’ of wines, ales and spirits to its offering, according to the CUPC.

The pub has also upped its game with its sports offering, with new HD screens and subscriptions to TNT Sports and Sky Sports, as well as a new darts board and a pool table.

The boozer also has two new operators in charge, husband and wife Frazer and Hayley.

A CUPC spokeswoman said: “Frazer is an experienced publican and has run a successful community pub for three years. He is now coming back to run The Longboat with his wife, Hayley.

"Hayley is also local to Northampton and has worked in pubs for over six years, so there is no shortage of experience between the couple.”

Frazer said: “We can’t wait to welcome back customers to this incredible pub. The renovations have made a huge difference, and as sports and beer fans ourselves, we are really pleased to be providing great offerings to the local community. We look forward to seeing everyone at our grand opening!”

Hayley added: “The Longboat has a whole new lease of life, and we are so excited to be behind the bar, welcoming old and new faces alike.

"It’s great to bring people together and with so much to be involved in at the pub, it’s a lovely excuse to catch up with friends and family and come together. We can’t wait to be part of this journey!”

The CUPC added that the pub will also be introducing entertainment that will run across the whole week.

"From Monday to Sunday, guests can enjoy various different activities, including bingo on a Wednesday, live music on a Saturday, darts league on a Tuesday, free pool on a Monday, and much more,” the CUPC spokeswoman said.

This weekend will see local band The Bushpigs performing on Friday, a live DJ and karaoke on Saturday, and live entertainment from Rhythm Junction and a buffet on Sunday.

"You won’t want to miss out on a weekend of fun for all,” the CUPC said.

It was reported earlier this year that it will cost £23,000 per year to rent the pub, with a potential turnover of £270,000 per year.

In 2019, an incident which was recorded in the pub saw more than 200,000 people watch a Facebook video posted by Northampton band the Drunken Mandem.

It appeared to show an officer using pepper spray on a topless man in the Longboat pub in Duston on Friday, March 15.

In the video, officers then spend several minutes trying to restrain the man until backup arrives.The new-look Longboat is hosting a relaunch party from Friday (September 1) to Sunday (September) at the venue in Eastfield Road.

