Owners of well-known Northampton pub looking for new landlord to take over - here's how much you could make per year

Take a look inside the flat roof boozer, which is up for rent for £23,000 per year

The owners of a well-known pub in a busy Northampton neighbourhood is looking for a new landlord or landlady to take over the site.

The Longboat pub in Duston has been put on the rental market by owners Stonegate as part of a pub partnership scheme.

A Stonegate spokesman said: “The Longboat is being offered on a new substantive agreement and is an ideal opportunity for a driven operator to really push and develop a great value drink offer.

"The Longboat benefits from two large trading rooms both of which are decorated in a modern style and can seat approximately 50 covers in each.

"The lounge bar features a mix of both loose and fixed seating with a comfortable airy atmosphere and is primarily used by customers wishing to drink.

"The pub also boats a rear bar that lends itself to games with a darts board and pool table with opportunity for a new publican to drive more business by utilising this space as a function room also.

"There are additional facilities that include a good-sized catering kitchen and a ground floor cellar.

"To the side of the property is an enclosed patio area with picnic benches, this space is ideal for alfresco drinking and also houses a designated roofed area for smoking.

"The private accommodation consists of three bedrooms, a lounge and a kitchen, ideal for a family.”

Stonegate’s regional manager said the pub is a ‘great opportunity’.

They said: “The pub benefits from a prime residential location, with the majority of customers living locally. There is a great opportunity to draw in trade from the suburbs of Northampton by offering live entertainment, good food and sporting fixtures.

"The Longboat is a busy community pub that would benefit from promotions, events and a well-managed online presence.

"The incoming publican must understand the position of the business on the estate and be keen to extend their offer to the local pensioners, youth teams and local charities alike.”

Here’s how much it will cost the new publican to take over, according to Stonegate: guide rent: £23,000 per year; potential turnover: £270,000 per year; fixtures and fittings: £8,000; capital startup: £10,250.

Click here to read the advert in full.

1 . The Longboat in Duston The well-known Duston boozer is up for rent for circa £23,000 per year (£442 a week) as part of a pub partnership scheme with owners Stonegate Photo: Google Photo Sales

