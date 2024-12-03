Greek Bistro, located in the former Coleman’s stationery shop on St Giles Street, officially opened its doors at the end of November.

Greek national Christos Manthios, the owner of the new venue, says he is "proud" to have opened on "the best street" in town.

The family-run business is operated by Christos alongside his wife, Christina Troska, and her sister, Elsa.

Speaking with Chronicle and Echo, Christos, aged 32, said: “We’re so excited to share our love for Greek cuisine with everyone. It’s been a dream come true to bring this concept to life, and we can’t wait to welcome guests for a memorable dining experience.

"I’m Greek, and I wanted to bring our hospitality, our special dishes to Northampton. It’s something that is missing in the town.”

The venue has undergone a transformation over the past six months, featuring an eye-catching black-and-gold interior paired with blue chairs and plenty of natural light.

It operates as a café by day and transforms into a restaurant and bar by night, with opening hours from 8am to 11pm.

Christos explained: “We want everyone to try our food. We’ll have breakfast, lunch, and dinner, serving pastries, cakes, special dishes, moussaka, souvlaki, fresh Mediterranean salads, baklava, and all Greek desserts.

“We’ll be serving coffees, cakes, meze, and a glass of wine. It’s a café in the day and a restaurant/bar in the evening.”

On selecting such a prominent building, Christos said: “We chose the building because it’s very nice, with large windows, which we hope will attract people to come in.”

He added: “St Giles Street is the best street. We’re very proud to be there.

“We feel confident [investing in the town]. We’re offering something different to the town. Feel free to come in and try us out. We aim to provide an enjoyable experience for everyone.”

