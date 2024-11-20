Owner of new Greek bistro 'proud' to open in 'best street' in Northampton town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The owner of a brand-new Greek café and restaurant says he is "proud" to have opened in "the best street" in Northampton.

Greek Bistro, located at the former Coleman’s stationery shop in St Giles Street, officially opened its doors on Tuesday (November 19).

The family-run venue is operated by Greek national Christos Manthios, aged 32, alongside his wife Christina Troska and her sister Elsa.

Speaking with Chronicle and Echo, Christos said: “We opened on Tuesday. It was great. The food was good. It was a snowy day; it was a bit cold! But it was good. We’d like to thank everyone who came.”

Explaining the idea behind the venue, Christos said: “I’m Greek, and I wanted to bring our hospitality, our special dishes to Northampton. It’s something that is missing in the town.

“We’re so excited to share our love for Greek cuisine with everyone. It’s been a dream come true to bring this concept to life, and we can’t wait to welcome guests for a memorable dining experience.”

The venue has undergone a transformation over the past six months, featuring an eye-catching black-and-gold interior paired with blue chairs and plenty of natural light.

It operates as a café by day and transforms into a restaurant and bar by night, with opening hours from 8am to 11pm.

Christos explained: “We want everyone to try our food. We’ll have breakfast, lunch, and dinner, serving pastries, cakes, special dishes, moussaka, souvlaki, fresh Mediterranean salads, baklava, and all Greek desserts.

“We’ll be serving coffees, cakes, meze, and a glass of wine. It’s a café in the day and a restaurant/bar in the evening.”

On selecting such a prominent building, Christos said: “We chose the building because it’s very nice, with large windows, which we hope will attract people to come in.”

He added: “St Giles Street is the best street. We’re very proud to be there.

“We feel confident [investing in the town]. We’re offering something different to the town. Feel free to come in and try us out. We aim to provide an enjoyable experience for everyone.”