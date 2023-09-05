Take a look back at photos of the former Peacock Place in Northampton which could be transformed into amazing new venue

Do you remember visiting?

Take a look back at nostalgic pictures of an iconic shopping centre in Northampton town centre which has been vacant for years now.

Many readers will remember Peacock Place shopping centre in the heart of the town, which was last known as Market Walk.

Peacock Place, which had been a beloved retail destination for residents, closed its doors in 2018 as Market Walk, leaving behind empty storefronts and a sense of nostalgia for many.

Plans have recently been unveiled to transform the former Peacock Place shopping centre into a STACK leisure destination.

Once complete, the space will host a series of independent street food traders, all with their own unique offer and feel, a variety of bars and a dedicated space for interactive games, all focussed around communal seating and a main stage for live music performances and entertainment – offering something for all the family, say WNC.

Readers on social media are eagerly await the revitalization of this iconic space, which promises to offer a fresh and dynamic experience for all.

However, until then, let’s take a look back at the Chron and Echo archive photos of the former Peacock Place – do you remember visiting?

Peacock Place The old Peacock Place signage at the Market Square entrance in 2010.

Peacock Place The entrance to Peacock Place from Abington Street back in 2007.

Peacock Place 6ft Inflatable Dinosaur raises money for Save the Children in the Early learning centre Peacock Place. In this photograph left to right Becca Leathersich (7) Beth Leathersich (5) Sharon Birney (Store manager) and Ellen Doyle (7)

