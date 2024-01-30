Take a look at how Sixfields in Northampton has dramatically evolved following big investment in recent years.

3 . Wagamama

Wagamama opened its first ever restaurant in Northampton at the former Firejacks site in Sixfields in October. The restaurant is the 158th Wagamama to open in the UK, bringing 70 new jobs to Sixfields. The site is designed to seat 140 people. Milly Pearson, regional marketing manager for the north, said: “We are so excited to open the doors to our brand new restaurant in Northampton. We can’t wait to serve up our newest menu launch and fresh favourites. Our fantastic new team have been working hard to ensure we’ll bring our much loved Wagamama experience to our guests and they’re so excited to land in their beautiful new restaurant once works are complete.” Photo: Wagamama