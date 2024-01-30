Take a look at how Sixfields in Northampton has dramatically evolved following big investment in recent years.
Sixfields has seen some major changes over the years, with some big named brands moving in.
With thousands of new homes being built in the area, it’s no surprise to see major businesses invest in Sixfields.
Fast food incomings include some names such as Wagamama, Five Guys and Popeyes, adding to the already well-established McDonald’s, KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut offerings.
There has also been some huge steps forward at Northampton Town Football Club, with works on the East Stand set to start soon, the completion of an all-weather community football pitch and the club flying in League One.
As well as these new additions, the area still boasts a Cineworld, Bella Italia, two five star hygiene rated pubs, The Gym, Sainsbury’s, M&S, Boots and more.
Other notable mentions include the Cleveland Cable Company, Aldi supermarket and also B&M.
Let’s take a look at how Sixfields has evolved over the years.
1. Sixfields
Take a look at the evolution of Sixfields in recent years Photo: -
2. Sixfields community pitch
The all-weather community five-a-side pitch at the Cobblers opened in November 2023. The pitch was the club’s prize for winning the More Than Football Award in 2022. Phill Smith, CEO of the Northampton Town Community Trust said: “This a gamechanger for us. It gives us extra space to deliver a wider array of activities on site, both on matchdays and during the week so that we can continue to support even more people. We want this pitch to be a community asset and it will be a fantastic legacy to the award winning work we are so proud to deliver.” Photo: -
3. Wagamama
Wagamama opened its first ever restaurant in Northampton at the former Firejacks site in Sixfields in October. The restaurant is the 158th Wagamama to open in the UK, bringing 70 new jobs to Sixfields. The site is designed to seat 140 people. Milly Pearson, regional marketing manager for the north, said: “We are so excited to open the doors to our brand new restaurant in Northampton. We can’t wait to serve up our newest menu launch and fresh favourites. Our fantastic new team have been working hard to ensure we’ll bring our much loved Wagamama experience to our guests and they’re so excited to land in their beautiful new restaurant once works are complete.” Photo: Wagamama
4. Five Guys
Five Guys opened its first site in the town at the former Frankie and Benny's restaurant in November 2021. The burger giants have a 4.2 out of five star rating from 383 Google reviews. One reviewer said: "You can't beat Five Guys, the very best ingredients for the tastiest burgers and the most delicious milkshakes. It's worth the hype and the money, I try to have at least one every few months when possible and have never been disappointed. Service top notch." Photo: -