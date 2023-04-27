Supermarket opens brand new 24/7 store at service station on the edge of Northampton

Asda opened one of its new ‘On The Move’ branches at The Oval service station just off junction 16 of the M1 on Tuesday, April 25.

A supermarket spokeswoman said: “The site will bring Asda’s great value and quality in a modern and welcoming convenience store environment.”The Oval will offer over 1,700 branded and Asda own label products as well as food-to-go partners such as Starbucks on the go, Greggs, Subway and Krispy Kreme.The Asda On the Move concept was launched in October 2020 to increase the number of customers who can access the supermarket’s ‘great value products in convenient roadside and neighbourhood locations,’ the spokeswoman said.