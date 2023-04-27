News you can trust since 1931
Supermarket opens brand new 24/7 store at service station on the edge of Northampton

The new store opened on Tuesday (April 25)

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 27th Apr 2023, 16:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 16:36 BST

A supermarket chain has opened a brand new 24/7 branch at a busy petrol station on the edge of Northampton.

Asda opened one of its new ‘On The Move’ branches at The Oval service station just off junction 16 of the M1 on Tuesday, April 25.

A supermarket spokeswoman said: “The site will bring Asda’s great value and quality in a modern and welcoming convenience store environment.”The Oval will offer over 1,700 branded and Asda own label products as well as food-to-go partners such as Starbucks on the go, Greggs, Subway and Krispy Kreme.The Asda On the Move concept was launched in October 2020 to increase the number of customers who can access the supermarket’s ‘great value products in convenient roadside and neighbourhood locations,’ the spokeswoman said.

Asda has opened a new 24/7 site at The Oval service station located just off junction 16 of the M1Asda has opened a new 24/7 site at The Oval service station located just off junction 16 of the M1
Asda plans to have opened 200 Asda On the Move stores by the end of the year in its partnership with EG Group.

Also near to junction 16 is The Hotel Chocolat Northampton Factory Shop and Café, which opened in October.

