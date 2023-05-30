Show homes open at former historic Northampton shoe factory converted into 89 new flats - here's how much they cost

Show homes at a historical shoe factory in Northampton which are being converted into 89 flats are open to the public this weekend.

Developers OEH Group have been converting the former GT Hawkins factory, in Overstone Road, into studio, one and two-bedroom accommodation — named Hawkins Court.

The grand opening of the luxury apartments, situated on the corner of St Michael’s Road and Overstone Road in the Mounts, took place on May 15.

The GT Hawkins Factory in Overstone Road is being converted into 89 flats

This weekend (Saturday, June 3), prospective buyers will have the chance to look around the 200-year-old building.

Connells’ new homes area manager, Georgia Gill, said: “Hawkins Court occupies a fantastic location in Northampton, immersed in the rich history of the town’s iconic boot and shoe factory quarter.

"All apartments are a unique design from one another with a wealth of character including high ceilings and large windows. Some apartment also benefit from their own gardens.

“Northampton is a hugely popular town and, with this being one of the most unique collections of new homes in the area for a number of year, we expect to see a lot of interest from buyers.”

Here's an artist's impression of what the site is set to look like once complete

The one and two bed apartments are due to be completed by January, according to Connell’s, with prices starting from £160k.

Ermir Sefolli, from developers OEH Group, said: "The plan for the building is to bring it back to the golden era that it had. It means a lot to the community and we want to make sure that this building is preserved to last for another 200 years."

The principal contractor, S&R Northants, has retained many of the original timbers and incorporated these into the new apartments in the form of windowsills and timber beam surrounds.

The factory was built around 1880 and once made riding boots for Queen Victoria. But it had stood empty and falling into disrepair since it shut down in 1995.

The factory, once an essential boot supplier for the British Military in WW1, also provided walking and riding boots worn by Queen Victoria and Princess Anne — as well as Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay when they scaled Mount Everest in 1953. It is one of the many historic buildings within the town’s Boot and Shoe Quarter Conservation Area, established in 2011.

For more details about the open day, contact Connells on 01604 638281 for an appointment to see the show apartment.