PICTURES: Take a look at this historic Northampton shoe factory which has reopened as 89 smart new apartments

Take a look at one of Northampton’s historic boot and shoe factories with Royal connections which has REOPENED as a block of 89 smart new apartments.

Developers OEH Group have finished work on converting the former GT Hawkins factory into studio, one and two-bedroom accommodation — named Hawkins Court.

The grand opening of the luxury apartments, situated on the corner of St Michael’s Road and Overstone Road in the Mounts, took place on Monday morning (May 15).

Ermir Sefolli, director of OEH Group, said: “We are proud to open the doors of the Hawkins Factory after nearly 30 years of it closing under G.T Hawkins Ltd.

"We are honoured to invite everyone to come and view the fantastic work that S&R Northants has carried out. Once again, they have produced an amazing outcome on another local historic landmark, the G.T Hawkins Factory.”

The former GT Hawkins factory was built around 1880 and once made riding boots for Queen Victoria. But it had stood empty and falling into disrepair since it shut down in 1995.

The factory, once an essential boot supplier for the British Military in WW1, also provided walking and riding boots worn by Queen Victoria and Princess Anne — as well as Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay when they scaled Mount Everest in 1953. It is one of the many historic buildings within the town’s Boot and Shoe Quarter Conservation Area, established in 2011.

Connells’ new homes area manager, Georgia Gill, previously said: “Hawkins Court occupies a fantastic location in Northampton, immersed in the rich history of the town’s iconic boot and shoe factory quarter. All apartments are a unique design from one another with a wealth of character including high ceilings and large windows. Some apartments also benefit from their own gardens.

"This is a landmark renovation of an important building entrenched in the town and country’s culture, and we’re pleased to bring to market these new and exciting homes for a wide range of buyers such as first-time buyers, families, and investors. Northampton is a hugely popular town and, with this being one of the most unique collections of new homes in the area for a number of years, we expect to see a lot of interest from buyers.”

