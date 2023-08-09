REVEALED: Brand new bargain superstore in Northampton set to open just in time for Christmas

An opening date has been revealed for a hotly-anticipated brand new bargain superstore in Northampton.

Works to convert the former Toys R Us, in St James’ Retail Park, into a massive Home Bargains have been ongoing since June.

Builders are currently on site transforming the vacant building into what is expected to be a Mecca for discount lovers.

Home Bargains is opening at the former Toys R Us in St James' Retail Park

Home Bargains recently revealed they will be opening the store ‘at the end of November’, a spokesman said. However a precise opening date has now been revealed.

Signs dotted around the perimeter of the store say the site will officially open on Saturday, November 25, just in time for Christmas.

A Home Bargains spokeswoman said: "The store’s launch will create over 100 jobs for the local community, with all job vacancies available via the Home Bargains website.

“The store will be one of the biggest stores that we have opened to date and will offer our full range of fantastic top brands at bottom prices across our non-food and food ranges, with the store also including a whole variety of chilled and frozen food and an in-store bakery.

Builders are currently transforming the site

“We are excited to open this store ahead of Christmas and being able to welcome our existing and new customers to our latest opening.”

The store is now recruiting new employees.

The store’s deputy manager role is available and pays a salary of £33,232, according to Home Bargains’ website.

A team leader role is also being advertised, the successful candidate will be paid £27,693, according to Home Bargains’ website.

The site will officially open on November 25

According to planning papers, Home Bargains did look at other sites in the town to move in to including the former Sainsbury's store in Princes Walk in the Grosvenor Centre, as well as the former BHS store in Abington Street, deciding against both options.

The company said the Sainsbury's site, although nearly perfect for floorspace, was not suitable due to the need for trolleys and easy access to car parking, which would be via lifts and escalators in the Grosvenor Centre.