Plans to open a brand new popular fast-food chain at a former iconic restaurant in Northampton are progressing – here’s what we know so far.

Proposals were submitted in June to convert the derelict Buddies Diner site in Sixfields into a Popeyes Chicken drive through and restaurant.

Those plans were later approved in September by West Northants Council.

A brand new planning application has been submitted this month (February) by the company which owns Popeyes Chicken, PLK Chicken UK Ltd, to refurbish the building.

A Popeyes Chicken spokesman said in the latest planning papers: "This application proposes external alterations and minor extensions to the existing restaurant building, in addition to relocated plant and bin stores to facilitate the occupation of this vacant unit by Popeyes, which in turn will generate a range of skilled employment opportunities, alongside an enhanced and complimentary food and drink offering within this widely commercial setting."

According to numerous media outlets, Popeyes has plans to open 350 new UK restaurants in the next 10 years.

A Popeyes spokesman said: "Sure, we took our time getting here, but some things are worth the wait. Here in the UK, we use 100% fresh British chicken marinated for 12 hours in our signature blend of Louisiana herbs and spices. Then breaded and battered by hand to create that famous Popeyes shatter crunch texture.

"So UK, y’all ready for this?

It is not yet know when Popeyes will open but when it does it will join McDonald's, Five Guys, KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut on the Sixfields fast-food circuit.

The Popeyes spokesman added that the fast-food chain will “expand the food offering and increase the desirability of the surrounding area”.

Three residents initially objected to the plans, with one saying they were 'fearful' of anti-social behaviour from young people.

The resident said: "I have a fear that the type of proposed establishment would become a go to place for young people to attend...in groups.

"This often also brings with it anti-social behaviour, which would be a great shame as this is a currently quiet and friendly, family area.

"Another area of concern is is the potential for an increase in littering. This brings a further problem of vermin attracted to litter. The thoughts of encounters with rats does not sound pleasant. The thought of my cats returning home with food waste or captured rodents is something I'd rather not contemplate.