Plans unveiled to open American fast food outlet at former Northampton restaurant

Plans have been unveiled to open an American fast food chain at a once popular Northampton restaurant.

PLK Chicken UK Ltd has submitted plans to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to open a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at the former Buddies USA Diner in Sixfields.

The proposals include bringing the vacant site back into use as a restaurant as well as the provision of a drive-thru.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have been unveiled to convert the former Buddies USA Diner in Sixfields into a Popeyes drive thru and restaurant

The Buddies Diner USA restaurant never reopened following the Covid pandemic lockdowns and has since been left to wrack and ruin.

A Popeyes Ltd spokesman said in planning papers: "This application proposes the provision of a drive-thru lane to support the occupation of this vacant unit by Popeyes, which in turn will generate a range of skilled employment opportunities, alongside an enhanced and complimentary food and drink offering."

The spokesman added that the fast-food chain will “expand the food offering and increase the desirability of the surrounding area”.

If plans are approved, Popeyes will join McDonald's, Five Guys, KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut on the Sixfields fast-food circuit.

According to numerous media outlets, Popeyes has plans to open 350 new UK restaurants in the next 10 years.

A Popeyes spokesman said: "Sure, we took our time getting here, but some things are worth the wait. Here in the UK, we use 100% fresh British chicken marinated for 12 hours in our signature blend of Louisiana herbs and spices. Then breaded and battered by hand to create that famous Popeyes shatter crunch texture.