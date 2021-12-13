Plans unveiled to build 'high-quality' gym at former flagship car dealership in Northampton

Plans have been unveiled to open a new 'high-quality' and 'low cost' gym at a former flagship car dealership in Northampton.

The former Guy Salmon Jaguar in Abington Square could be part-demolished and converted into a branch of The Gym, a national chain with 180 sites across the country, including one in Sixfields.

Planning papers say: "The Gym provides a high quality but cheaper option for health and fitness activity, with 24-hour opening hours providing flexibility for its customers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dealership in Abington Square has stood vacant for months

"Overall, it is considered that the proposals will have a positive impact on the wider area, and provide a clean, safe facility which fits within the nature of this location."

The plans also say the existing car park will be improved to provide space for up to 48 parking bays and that new jobs would be created in the area.

The glass-fronted dealership has stood out for years amongst the shops of Abington Square but has been empty and fenced off for months.

Guy Salmon Jaguar vacated its showrooms in Abington Square and Riverside to move into a new 'state-of-the-art' headquarters in Swan Valley.