Flagship car dealership closes two Northampton showrooms to move into new 'state-of-the-art' headquarters

A flagship car dealership has vacated two of its long-standing premises in Northampton and moved into a brand new 'state-of-the-art' headquarters.

Guy Salmon Jaguar Land Rover Dealership owned by the Sytner Group, has now closed both of its Abington Road and Riverside showrooms.

The two branches have merged together under one roof at the firm's new headquarters in Swan Valley.

Guy Salmon Jaguar Land Rover has closed its Abington Square dealership (top left) and its showroom in Riverside, and opened its new headquarters in Swan Valley (bottom and top right)

A Sytner Group spokesman said: "The new dealership is located at Swan Valley Way and will be the perfect new home for both premium brands.

"The new JLR state-of-the-art site in Northampton will showcase 18 cars in the main showroom, external parking for over 800 cars, 27 workshop ramps and an impressive 116 approved cars on display.

"This means that, with the help of our expert colleagues, you'll be sure to find the perfect Jaguar or Land Rover for you."

The glass-fronted dealership and its range of motors has stood out for years amongst the shops of Abington Square, which is now empty and fenced off to the public.

It is not known if anyone is set to move into either of the empty showrooms.

The Chronicle and Echo reported in 2019 that Guy Salmon were 'keen to seek new tenants for the building'.