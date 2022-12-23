Plans unveiled to build 24 'fully affordable' first homes in village near Northampton - here's how much they could cost

Plans have been unveiled to build 24 'high quality' and 'fully affordable' first new homes on village farmland near Northampton.

Snowdon Homes Ltd has submitted plans to build the homes on one hectare of land – equivalent to 1.4 football pitches – just off Northampton Road in Roade village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The properties would be built as part of the Government’s First Homes scheme, which gives first time buyers between 30 to 50 per cent discount on house prices.

New first homes (inset) could be built on land just off Northampton Road in Roade

Planning papers say: “First homes are sold with a percentage discount on the market price, which is kept in perpetuity. The value of first homes, after the discount has been applied, is capped at £250,000. The discount will be secured via a Section 106 Agreement.”

This means, as outlined in the plans and pictured in this story, a two-bed house valued at £225,000 on the open market would cost first time buyers £157,000 through the scheme. A three-bed house on this site valued at £285,000 on the open market would cost £200,000. The house builders described the site as 'fully affordable'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed properties would be comprised of eleven two-bed and 13 three-bed homes, with two off-road parking spaces per home.

In keeping with the village, the proposed homes are predominantly two storey, except for four bungalows, according to plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here's a proposed site layout

Each property exceeds minimum technical space standards, and benefit from ‘respectably sized’ private rear gardens, planning papers say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Snowdon Homes Ltd said in planning papers: "Future residents of the housing would have a good standard of amenity in terms of the size of private garden areas, privacy, sunlight and daylight, noise and off street parking. The proposed dwellings are a mixture of detached and semi-detached properties as is evident within the village. There are a range of two and three bedroom homes of varying sizes, helping to contribute to local housing mix and the character of the site.

"We have demonstrated that this proposal for a fully affordable residential development is in a sustainable location, adjacent to existing dwellings with a proposed housing mix that will ensure it fits into the existing village community. We have shown that the appearance, scale, amount and layout of the proposed dwellings are in keeping with the style and character of the village and wider area. Any potential impact on neighbouring properties and the conservation area will be minimal."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three residents in Roade have so far objected to the plans, all with similar complaints.

A discount would be provided for first time buyers as part of a Government scheme

Advertisement Hide Ad

One objector said: “[The] village doesn't have the facilities and infrastructure to support more houses. Roads are already congested, schools over subscribed, doctors over capacity. Furthermore this will bring further building disturbance to the village that is never ending. This could only further a drain on resources to the village.”

A decision to approve or refuse the plans will be made by West Northamptonshire Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Click here to view the plans.