Plans unveiled for drive-thru restaurant or café at never-opened high-end fashion store in Northampton town centre

Plans have been unveiled to open a new drive-thru restaurant at a retail park in Northampton town centre.

A 2,500 sq ft unit at St Peter’s Way Retail Park, previously set to become the high-end fashion store Fine White Line, is now being marketed as a potential site for a drive-thru restaurant.

A sales advert listed with WSB Property Consultants describes the site as a drive-thru opportunity for retail, restaurant, café, or other uses, and states that it is "coming soon."

The sales advert reads: “A proposed single-storey drive-thru restaurant to be located in the car park of St Peter's Way Retail Park fronting the A508. The unit is subject to planning, and pre-letting is required with a tenant who has a solid financial background and a proven business track record.”

St Peter’s Way Retail Park in Northampton.

Fine White Line was reportedly fitting out the unit in March 2024. However, the store never opened. It was expected to sell designer clothing brands such as Gucci, Giorgio Armani, Prada, Moschino, Timberland, and Jimmy Choo.

Whoever moves into the property will need to pay a £140,000 yearly rent but will benefit from a prime location with surrounding arterial roads carrying up to 30,000 vehicles a day, according to the sales advert.

St Peters Way Retail Park was bought by investment company Northhold Group from DTZ Investors for an undisclosed fee in March 2023.

The park currently hosts retailers including Argos, The Food Warehouse by Iceland, Home Bargains, Pure Gym, Urgent 365, a yet-to-open Umrah Supermarket, and a soon-to-open dentist.

To Let’ signs on the vacant unit at St Peter’s Way Retail Park, previously earmarked for Fine White Line fashion store, now being marketed as a potential drive-thru restaurant site.

In 2023, Northhold Group said: “We felt the site was unloved. We saw it as an opportunity. Northampton is underinvested in, and we thought we could bring something to it. Investment and refurbishment on the park will massively enhance the town and our investments.”

FWL and Northhold Group have been contacted for comment.