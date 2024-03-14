ALL units now filled at resurgent Northampton retail park as major revamp nears closer to completion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All units at a resurgent retail park in Northampton town centre have now been filled one year after new owners bought the site.

St Peters Way Retail park was bought by investment company Northhold Group from DTZ Investors for an undisclosed fee in March 2023.

At the time, Northhold Group said: “We felt the site was unloved. We felt it was an opportunity.

"Northampton is underinvested in and we thought we could bring something to it.

"An investment and a refurbishment on the park will massively enhance the town and our investments.”

Northhold has been busy revamping the park over the past year and have now revealed that the final available unit is now spoken for, completing the planned rebuild of the site.

Here’s what’s happening…

Works are currently ongoing to transform Iceland into a huge 'Food Warehouse' site, which will extend into the former One Below discount store next door

Iceland is currently undergoing major transformation works to be converted into a huge new ‘The Food Warehouse’ site, which will extend into the former Below One discount store.

The former Bar With No Name is now being converted into a private dentistry called The Hub Dental Practice after planning permission was recently approved by West Northants Council.

Private medical practice Urgent Care 365 is ‘opening soon’ and will be open from 7am until 11pm 365 days a year, with doctors and nurses on demand.

An Urgent Care 365 spokeswoman said: “We are pleased to announce that our new clinic in Northampton will be opening soon to help you with all of your health care needs. We are now taking bookings for both telephone and zoom consultations, please get in touch if you require an appointment.”

Plans have been approved to convert the former Bar With No Name into a private dental practice

Fine White Line Fashion has been in the process off fitting out its unit next to Argos for months now. The store will be selling designer clothing such as Gucci, Giorgio Armani, Prada, Moschino, Timberland, Jimmy Choo and more.

Exact opening dates for all of the above have yet to be revealed.

Home Bargains is remaining at the site despite opening a massive new unit just a stone’s throw away at the former Toys R Us store in St James’ Retail Park.

Argos and Pure Gym will also remain on the park.

Other changes to the park include the scrapping of the contract with parking firm NCP, which proved controversial with shoppers in the past, and replaced with two hours free parking monitored by ANPR cameras.

A Northhold spokesman previously said: “We feel very, very positive. We’ve had great feedback from the locals and the retailers in terms of the facelift, which was something that was needed.

“The site needed a forward-thinking company to be able to undertake the park turnaround, because it was a chicken and egg situation. Very often property companies don’t want to invest in the space before they have the retailers lined up. But what we thought, due to the location, we felt we could jump in and start works before we had the retailers lined up, and now we have completed the refurbishment, lo-and-behold, we have got the tenants pouring in.