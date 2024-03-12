Plans to convert empty Northampton shopping centre into multi-million pound leisure hub set to get go-ahead

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to convert a vacant shopping centre in Northampton into a multi-million pound leisure and entertainment centre are set to be given the green light.

Proposals to transform the empty Market Walk shopping centre, in Market Square, into a STACK leisure centre have been recommended for approval ahead of a West Northants Council (WNC) planning committee meeting on Tuesday (March 19).

The redevelopment will include a ‘diverse’ selection of independent street food traders, bars, interactive games, communal seating, and a main stage for live music performances, catering to all ages and interests, say WNC.

The plans were first announced in the summer of 2023 and later officially submitted to WNC in January.

Works are set to start on site in spring 2024 and complete by summer 2025, according to WNC.

WNC says it will provide up to £4.2 million investment through the Towns Fund, coupled with private investment of £8 million from STACK, who reportedly bought the building for a £2 million.

The site is also set to create around 250 jobs, bring a vacant building back into use, and attract more footfall into the town centre, according to WNC and the developers.

The operational hours for the establishment are structured as follows: from Sunday to Thursday, it will be open from 10am to midnight, while on Fridays, Saturdays, and Bank Holidays/Public Holidays, the opening hours extend until 1am.

WNC planning officers said: “The public benefits in this case are clear to officers. Bringing a long-term vacant significant building in the heart of the town centre back into a viable use, which itself would create a new destination to attract footfall and thereby support the vitality of Northampton, is a significant public benefit.

"Other economic benefits also include the generation of new jobs in the town centre.

"Moreover, the proposal would have the potential to increase visitors to the town centre, improve interaction with the marketplace regeneration scheme, and contribute to the overall regeneration of the town.

"The nature of the development would also provide community benefits, in that many of the proposed uses of the site entail activities geared towards serving the needs of the community and encouraging social interaction and healthy living.

“Overall, there are clearly significant public benefits associated with the proposed development.”

Neill Winch, CEO of STACK, previously said: "This ambitious project holds the potential to make a substantial positive impact on the town, serving as a dynamic focal point for both the local community and visitors alike.

"We are confident that our innovative and inclusive leisure concept will contribute significantly to the local economy. We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to bring the STACK experience Northampton."

This type of leisure concept has reportedly been successful in cities including Newcastle and Sunderland.

Editor of The Sunderland Echo newspaper, Ross Robertson previously said: “It quickly became a go-to place for friends and families. It's also a place where crowds gather to watch big football matches. There are events year-round, including live music, and a tipi at Christmas giving a cosier feel. It even hosted a mocked-up zombie invasion at one point.”