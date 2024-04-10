Plans to build massive budget supermarket on busy Northampton road take another step forward

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to build a massive budget supermarket in a busy Northampton road have taken another step forward.

Proposals to open a huge new Lidl supermarket in Kettering Road North have been in the pipeline since 2022.

The major plans were approved in September 2022 despite 195 objections from residents, who were mainly concerned with an increase in traffic.

Here's what the site could look like once complete

Former office block Mayleigh House was later demolished in February 2023 to make way for the new store. Nothing has changed on the site since then, leaving many wondering what’s going on.

However, the latest development has seen Lidl recently submit plans to put up its branded signage on and around the store, which is still yet to be built.

Plans include two large 2.5m logo signs at the entrance, a six metre tall flagpole sign for customer direction and information, an illuminated poster display, two smaller billboards, and three larger billboards facing the car park.

A target decision date has been set by West Northants Council for May 13.

Here's what the site looks like now

It is not yet know when Lidl will start the construction phase of the supermarket.

In November 2023, a Lidl spokeswoman said: “We are continuing with our plans to bring a new Lidl store to Kettering Road. As previously confirmed, since securing planning we have been undertaking demolition works on the site to prepare for this and we look forward to providing further updates in due course.”

The construction time frame is in stark contrast to the Lidl in Harlestone Road, Duston, which took nine months in total from demolition to opening date in December 2022.