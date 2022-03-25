Plans submitted to build 190 homes on land in Northamptonshire village equivalent to the size of 17.5 football pitches

Plans have been submitted to build 190 new homes on land in a Northamptonshire village which is the equivalent to 17.5 football pitches.

Catesby Development Land Limited has submitted the proposals to West Northamptonshire Council to build a new housing development across 12.5 hectares of land in Deanshanger, just behind the Elizabeth Woodville School.

According to a design and access statement, the housing development would be called Buckingham Gate and comprise a mix of bungalows, semi detached and detached homes suitable for first time buyers and families.

The homes could be built on land just behind the Elizabeth Woodville School in Deanshanger

Fifty per cent of the homes would be classed as 'affordable', while bungalows will make up five per cent of the housing provision, and there would be provision for a children's play area, according to the plans.

Catesby Development Land Limited said: "The proposed development will provide for much needed local housing needs...designed as a natural extension of Deanshanger.

"At the outset of the project a full appraisal of the local context and the site itself was undertaken. This enabled the identification of a series of design opportunities that would support enhancements to character, quality and local distinctiveness.

"These opportunities have fully informed the approach proposed."

An artist's impression of what the houses could look like

Catesby Development Land Limited said its plans show that the development can be 'delivered in a sensitive and sustainable manner'.

The applicant said: "Housing can be accommodated on the site in a manner which delivers a high quality development respectful of Deanhanger’s rich and varied character as well as its landscape and heritage setting.

"Taking all of the criteria together alongside the economic and social benefits that this development will bring to the area it is considered that the proposed outline development will contribute to improvements in the function, character and quality of Deanshanger.

"For all of these reasons the application for outline planning consent should be approved."

Residents have voiced their concerns with the amount of traffic on the adjacent A422.

One resident objected, saying: "The A422 is bad and cannot handle any more traffic. Rush hour is very busy and goes from the A5 roundabout past Deanshanger.

"The impact on the landscape is massive and will remove the real views. Also, the village has very little services to support extra housing."