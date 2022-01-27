Online public consultation opens for 190-home housing development in Northamptonshire village

A public consultation is now open for residents to have their say on a 190-home housing development planned for a village on the edge of Northamptonshire.

Catesby Estates Plc is preparing to submit plans to West Northamptonshire Council to build on land the size of 18 football pitches just off of Buckingham Road in Deanshanger, near Elizabeth Woodville School.

A Catesby Estates spokesperson said: "Our proposals are consistent with and support West Northamptonshire Council's Local Plan’s overall vision because they will help deliver a wide choice of homes in a sustainable location, with the benefits of the development demonstrably outweighing any harms which will result."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The homes would be built on land the size of 18 football pitches next to Deanshanger

The homes would range from one to five-bed properties, including 10 bungalows and 50 per cent being earmarked as "affordable".

The spokesperson said: "The provision of affordable housing is a significant benefit; it means that households which are currently ‘priced-out’ of the market will have greater opportunities to access good-quality housing.

"This is particularly pertinent in Deanshanger, where the average house price stood at £290,000 in 2021, some £76,500 higher than the regional average.

"The provision of affordable housing will help meet the high levels of demand in Deanshanger where in 2021 around 37 per cent of the housing register had a local preference for Deanshanger.

"We are keen to hear from young professionals and key workers who are looking to get on the housing ladder in the Deanshanger area.

"The affordable rented homes will be allocated to eligible households on the waiting list, with priority given to local residents or those with a local connection."

To have your say, click here for the online public consultation, or email: [email protected]; telephone: 01926 836910.