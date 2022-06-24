So many fondly-remembered Northampton pubs have shut their doors over the years but are still in the memories of their customers.
These photos - researched by Dave Knibb, the Northampton author of 'Last Orders: A History and Directory of Northampton Pubs' - show some of Northampton's old stomping grounds.
Dave's self-published book has sold more than 2,000 copies. Call 07939990790 or email [email protected] to buy a copy.
1. Angel Hotel in Bridge Street
Dave said: "There was a document from 1585 which named 12 ‘Inns’ which were considered ‘Ancient Inns’ of Northampton, the Angel Hotel was one of them. The earliest definite for the Angel was from a deed in 1504 which describes ‘Le Aungel’, formerly a private residence. After being rebuilt in 1746 and 1815, in 1995, the Angel closed, and although there have been a few attempts at relaunching the building, it can never be considered the ‘Angel’ of old, so the last of the Ancient Inns have gone after a distinguished 490 odd years."
Photo: Dave Knibb
2. The Plumbers' Arms in Sheep Street
Dave said: "The earliest definitive date for the pub was from 1789 when William Pointer was in charge, he owned a fair amount of land around the town and ran his wholesale spirits business from the pub. The Plumbers' Arms didn’t have the best of reputations, being on the road from the Barracks to the town centre, it was a favourite haunt of soldiers and the frequent fights that came with them. Trade over time was always brisk and it had no problem surviving the Councils cull of licences in the early 20th Century and continued up until 1959."
Photo: Dave Knibb
3. The Plough Hotel in Bridge Street
Dave said: "The Plough Hotel is a pretty imposing building, it looks grand, it is grand, it looks like it’s been a major player in Northampton for a long time, to a certain extent it has, but its history is a real mish mash. It was built in 1877 by Northampton Brewery Company (NBC). Although popular for a time, the investment in such a large hotel was causing NBC increasing problems. Phipps took over and ensured that the Plough became one of the main players in 20th Century Northampton. I really don’t know how healthy The Plough Hotel is at the moment, but it’s still here, I’m not sure of its catchment area, but it is a major Northampton landmark. I really hope that in ten years time it isn’t offices or flats, but I’m not holding my breath."
Photo: Dave Knibb
4. Bat and Wickets in Bailiff Street
Dave said: "The Bat & Wickets was granted its licence in 1871, it was a purpose built pub which in a very small way has helped it survive to this day. The early history of the pub was dominated with cricket clubs who played on The Racecourse. The Northampton Football Club held its first meeting here in 1874, an early attempt to form a truly ‘Town’ team, it ultimately failed though, the current Northampton Town FC finally being formed in 1897. The pub is still open. Please support it, it’s very important."
Photo: Dave Knibb