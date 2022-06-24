3. The Plough Hotel in Bridge Street

Dave said: "The Plough Hotel is a pretty imposing building, it looks grand, it is grand, it looks like it’s been a major player in Northampton for a long time, to a certain extent it has, but its history is a real mish mash. It was built in 1877 by Northampton Brewery Company (NBC). Although popular for a time, the investment in such a large hotel was causing NBC increasing problems. Phipps took over and ensured that the Plough became one of the main players in 20th Century Northampton. I really don’t know how healthy The Plough Hotel is at the moment, but it’s still here, I’m not sure of its catchment area, but it is a major Northampton landmark. I really hope that in ten years time it isn’t offices or flats, but I’m not holding my breath."

Photo: Dave Knibb