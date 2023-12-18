PICTURES: Popular homegrown 'smashed' burger takeaway opens shop in new Northampton neighbourhood

‘This allows us to reach a whole new audience’

A popular ‘smashed’ burger takeaway has opened a brand new shop in a massive new Northampton neighbourhood.

Yumas Kitchen opened a new takeaway in Home Farm Drive, Buckton Fields, on Saturday (December 16) – and the first 30 customers were given meals on the house.

The company, whose original shop is in Kettering Road, specialises in homemade 'smashed' beef burgers.

Yumas, which means 'Mum' in Arabic, has come a long way from when it first started four years ago by brothers Yasser, Salim and Mohamed Osman in their mother's kitchen.

Speaking to Chron and Echo, Yasser, aged 29, said: "The reason for Buckton Fields is that it's a whole different location. It's on the outskirts of Northampton. There are lots of houses surrounding the area, and we can cover the villages in that area as well. That allows us to reach a whole new audience. A lot of customers we get are also from the NN2 area, so this will make deliveries a lot easier and, hopefully, cut delivery times down."

The new Yumas is delivering to homes within a three-mile radius, as well as being open for collection.

Yasser added: "We have a sign in the shop saying 'made in Northampton.' This is something that's homegrown. We're working hard to put Northampton on the map. The town was the one that decided to grow Yumas. We've had incredible support that I would never have imagined we would get from our community.

"We understand it's going to be a lot of hard work because it doesn't get any easier, but we're grateful for that, especially in the current climate. Very grateful. We've been able to build such a company and keep on pushing. The limit on how far we want to go is up to us.”

Revealing the secret to their success, Yasser said: "Two thing: a lot of hard work and the team that's around me.”

The brothers say they hope to keep on expanding in the Northamptonshire area.

1 . Yumas opens new shop in Northampton The popular homegrown takeaway business opened up a new store in Buckton Fields on Saturday (December 16) Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

