Here's when a popular takeaway in Northampton is set to open its second shop in the town

Here's the incredible backstory of a well-known takeaway in Northampton and when it is set to open its second shop in the town.

Yuma's Kitchen, based on Kettering Road, specialises in homemade 'smashed' beef burgers and is set to open a brand-new takeaway in Buckton Fields later this month (December).

Yuma's, which means 'Mum' in Arabic, has come a long way from when it first started four years ago by Yasser Osman, who was 25 at the time, and his older brothers Salim and Mohamed in their mother's kitchen.

The new Yumas is set to open in Buckton Fields on December 16

Speaking to Chron and Echo, Yasser said: "The reason why I started is that I thought there was a gap in the market for freshly made burgers in Northampton. I'm big into eating out, and I thought Yuma's would be perfect to bring to the market in the town. I was going into teaching, but then things picked up with Yuma's… it's worked out well."

After reinvesting the profits made from their mom's kitchen, the former Kingsthorpe College students moved into their well-known Talbot Road shop, just off Kettering Road, in January 2020.

Yasser said: "In January 2020, we started trading from Talbot Road. Then, as we all remember, a few months later lockdown came. But for us, it was beneficial; deliveries picked up a great deal, and that allowed us to expand further. We opened up another location in Milton Keynes.”

Now, the three brothers are set to open their second site in Northampton at a unit in Home Farm Drive, at Buckton Fields housing estate, which will be home to thousands of new homes once complete.

Brothers Yasser, Mohamed and Salim Osman are the owners behind the popular burger joint

Yasser said: "The reason for Buckton Fields is that it's a whole different location. It's on the outskirts of Northampton. There are lots of houses surrounding the area, and we can cover the villages in that area as well. That allows us to reach a whole new audience. A lot of customers we get are also from the NN2 area, so this will make deliveries a lot easier and, hopefully, cut delivery times down."

The new Yuma's is set to open on December 16, delivering to homes within a three-mile radius, as well as being open for collection. And for the opening day, the first 30 customers will get a free meal on the house, and there will be a few other promos, Yasser added.

The 29-year-old said: "We're grateful for it all. We understand it's going to be a lot of hard work because it doesn't get any easier, but we're grateful for that, especially in the current climate. Very grateful. We've been able to build such a company and keep on pushing. The limit on how far we want to go is up to us.

"We have a sign in the shop saying 'made in Northampton.' This is something that's homegrown. We're working hard to put Northampton on the map. The town was the one that decided to grow Yuma's. We've had incredible support that I would never have imagined we would get from our community.

"The impact we're having on our family and the people around us. We have been able to create something that's provided so many jobs for our community. We employ around 35 people. That gives us great satisfaction. Providing a high level of quality in the food industry gives us great satisfaction too."

Revealing their secret to success, Yasser said: "Two things. A lot of hard work and the team that's around me. You can't do everything. The people that are around you... you've got to utilise what they're good at."