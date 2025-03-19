Owner of hugely popular fine-dining restaurant in Northampton speaks out after successful start

The owner of a hugely popular fine-dining restaurant in Northampton has spoken out after a ‘crazy’ successful start to life in town.

Fine-dining restaurant Cartel opened in July 2024 at the site of the former Old White Hart pub in Far Cotton.

The Ali family, who have 30 years of experience in the restaurant industry, transformed the Cotton End building into an upscale dining venue.

Cartel’s menu includes cocktails, mocktails, burgers, steaks, fish, and grilled dishes, while their chef previously worked at London’s well-known Array restaurant.

The fine-dining establishment opened in Far Cotton in July 2024. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

In the eight months since opening, Cartel has become one of the most booked restaurants on OpenTable, one of the most Googled places in Northampton, and has earned a 4.5-star rating from 283 Google reviews.

Speaking with Chronicle and Echo, owner Simran Ali, 28, said: “We’re humbled. Really grateful for all the support. We’ve had a great response since opening. It’s been crazy – the support we’ve received from the Northampton community and our nationwide customer base. People have really loved the concept, the atmosphere, and most importantly, the food. People can’t stop raving about the food and the atmosphere. It’s really positive and it’s been exciting so far.”

When asked about their secrets to success, Simran said: “We pride ourselves on quality when it comes to food. It’s hard to find somewhere that matches good vibes with good food quality, and I feel like we’ve hit the mark there.

“We’ve created a nice, classy atmosphere where you can come for a date night, a group outing, a birthday, or even business meetings.

“We’ve also got one of the top chefs from London, who prides himself on using fresh ingredients. Everything is made in-house – from starters to desserts – nothing is bought in externally, and I think that shows in the quality and the feedback. You can tell whether something has been microwaved or freshly made. Our chef really cares about the quality.”

She added: “I think we have a keen eye for detail, and when you run a business now, it’s important to focus on every little thing.

“Social media has been a massive aspect of our success. We put a lot of effort into our social media marketing. Cartel has become a trending topic online in Northampton.”

Asked if they expected this level of success so soon, Simran said: “We anticipated success, yes. But we were also wary because it’s something new in Northampton and it’s not been done before.

“Obviously, the venue had been a pub for a long time, and people were a bit anxious about it turning into a restaurant. But it’s been a great success.”

Looking ahead, Simran said the business plans to keep improving, hinting at what’s to come.

She said: “We have a lot of exciting things planned, including bottomless brunch and new lunch menus. We’re constantly looking to improve and grow.”

Looking at some of Cartel’s Google reviews, one reviewer wrote: “Second visit here, and we love it. Food is great and the service is good. Unique touches make it feel like a special event. The wife had octopus for starters, which was cooked to perfection. I had scallops. All food is presented perfectly. Mains were salmon for the wife, and I had lamb curry. Again, it was perfect. £78 with drinks, which I think is pretty reasonable.”

Another added: “Excellent all round, Northampton really needed somewhere like this. There is plenty of parking in a private car park. Decor was nice, service and food were great—we tried a variety of dishes and could not fault them. Recommend the slow-cooked beef ribs, bang bang chicken, dynamite prawns, wagyu sliders, and lamb chops!”