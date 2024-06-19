PICTURES: Take a look inside this new fine-dining restaurant and cocktail bar just opened in Northampton

New fine-dining establishment ‘Cartel’ opened its doors today (Wednesday, June 19) at the site of the former Old White Hart pub in Far Cotton.

The Ali family, who have 30 years experience in the restaurant industry, have renovated the building in Cotton End over the past six months in preparation for the grand opening.

Simran Ali, 26, owner of Cartel, said: "It’s been a massive journey for us. We’ve given the building a complete facelift. It’s been transformed from when it used to be the Old White Hart. It has been a massive renovation process for us. We’ve put a lot of effort and emotion into it to make it something special for Northampton. We’re quite emotional. It’s been a long road. It’s not been easy. It’ll be emotional to see the doors open."

Discussing the new interior, Simran said: "It’s unrecognisable. It’s no longer a traditional old building. It’s got a really upmarket modern posh atmosphere now. We’ve got some beautiful crystal chandeliers in place, flower features, waterfall features, and the flooring has been completely redone with fresh new tiling. We’re really proud of it and really excited for people to see it."

Cartel will offer a unique fine-dining experience, according to the owners. Simran said: "This restaurant is a fusion fine-dining experience. Traditionally we have been in the Indian restaurant business so this one is slightly different. I think it’s just what the new trend is. There’s something here for everyone."

The menu at Cartel is diverse, featuring cocktails, mocktails, burgers, steaks, fish, and grilled dishes. Their chef, who has a prestigious background from London’s Array restaurant, brings a wealth of experience to the new venture.

When asked about how they plan on getting customers through the doors at the venue, Simran said: “We’ve done something completely different with it. It’s always been known as a pub. It’s time for a change for Northampton. Yes, that building has had tough times, but we’re confident with something different, something that has never been done before, should get people through the doors.

"We’ve been in the restaurant trade for over 30 years now, so it’s not a new game for us. It was a good location with good parking facilities. It just felt like the right decision to go for."

Excitement is building for the opening, with Simran saying: "We’re excited and hope people are excited as we are. We would like to call this the new social frenzy of Northampton."

Cartel will operate from Monday to Sunday, initially opening in the evenings from 6pm until 11pm, with plans to extend hours after the first month.

Simran said: "We’re on social media. We are planning a lot of events over the coming weeks, please keep an eye out. We have live entertainment for our grand opening on Wednesday. We are taking bookings."

The Old White Hart sadly closed its doors for good in March 2023 “due to the increases in costs of running the venue”.

Take a look around the new Northampton venue with the pictures below.

