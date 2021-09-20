Opening date revealed for new Aldi supermarket in Northampton - with its other store nearby set to close

The opening date for a new Aldi supermarket in Northampton has been revealed.

Aldi will open its new store in Weedon Road Retail Park on Thursday, October 7 at 8am, with Team GB silver medalist Siobhan-Marie O'Connor set to cut the ribbon.

The new store replaces the existing supermarket in Harlestone Road and will be run by a team of 41 colleagues from the area.

The Aldi sign has recently been put on the unit. Photo: Dillon MacLeod

Its opening times are 8am to 10pm from Monday to Saturday and 10am until 4pm on Sundays.

The Aldi store manager said: “We can’t wait to open the doors. It’s set to be a special day and having Olympic hero Siobhan-Marie O'Connor join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Swimming star Siobhan-Marie O'Connor added: “I’m so excited...it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB.”

There are currently 10 job opportunities remaining at the site.

Aldi is also calling on charities and food banks in Northampton to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations.

Charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, up to seven days a week.

Any charities that would like to partner up with the store should email [email protected]

The roadworks outside the retail park are set to finish soon. The access improvement works started on June 1 and are expected to last 15 weeks.

The mystery behind which company is moving in to the empty unit next to Aldi remains.

In the planning documents submitted to the council, it says that B&M would be moving in to the site.

Quantum Construction, the construction company working on the site, also wrote on its website that B&M was moving into the unit.

However, when this newspaper approached B&M for an official opening date, a spokesman said the company was not aware that it was moving into Weedon Road Retail Park.

To add to the confusion, earlier this year members of the public spotted Quantum Construction workers with a large sign which had both the Aldi and B&M logos on it.