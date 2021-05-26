'Delays possible' as FIFTEEN-WEEK works set to start in busy Northampton road

FIFTEEN week works are set to begin in a busy Northampton road next week (Tuesday, June 1).

The works just outside Weedon Road Retail Park will 'improve the access' into the new shopping facilities, according to the developer, Quantum Constructions.

The firm has been asked for comment as to how the works will affect Northampton motorists but it has yet to respond to this newspaper.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The works are set to begin on June 1 outside Weedon Road Retail Park

The area just outside Weedon Road Retail Park only has one lane for all traffic due to the 24/7 bus lane going live back in August last year - this could have an impact on traffic.

These works have been classed by Quantum Construction as the 'last phase' at the site, after the two retail units and car park were completed earlier this year.

One retail unit will be occupied by Aldi, while the other still remains a mystery.

Quantum Construction's last message to the public was back in March, which said: "Works have been completed on the retail units at Weedon Road in Northampton where a rundown former Homebase building has been transformed into two fresh new retail units, ready for fit out by incoming tenants.

"The final phase of works will be to create improved access to the new shopping facilities to better facilitate the anticipated traffic.