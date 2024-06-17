Opening date revealed for fine-dining restaurant and cocktail bar at former pub in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An opening date has been revealed for a brand new fine-dining restaurant and cocktail bar at a former pub in Northampton.

This Wednesday (June 19), a new fine-dining establishment, ‘Cartel’, will open its doors at the site of the former Old White Hart pub in Far Cotton.

The Ali family, who have 30 years experience in the restaurant industry, have renovated the building in Cotton End over the past six months in preparation for the grand opening at 6.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simran Ali, 26, owner of Cartel, said: "It’s been a massive journey for us. We’ve given the building a complete facelift. It’s been transformed from when it used to be the Old White Hart. It has been a massive renovation process for us. We’ve put a lot of effort and emotion into it to make it something special for Northampton.

Cartel is set to open on Wednesday (June 19)

"We’re quite emotional. It’s been a long road. It’s not been easy. It’ll be emotional to see the doors open."

Discussing the new interior, Simran said: "It’s unrecognisable. It’s no longer a traditional old building. It’s got a really upmarket modern posh atmosphere now. We’ve got some beautiful crystal chandeliers in place, flower features, waterfall features, and the flooring has been completely redone with fresh new tiling. We’re really proud of it and really excited for people to see it."

Cartel will offer a unique fine-dining experience, according to the owners. Simran said: "This restaurant is a fusion fine-dining experience. Traditionally we have been in the Indian restaurant business so this one is slightly different. I think it’s just what the new trend is. There’s something here for everyone."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The menu at Cartel is diverse, featuring cocktails, mocktails, burgers, steaks, fish, and grilled dishes. Their chef, who has a prestigious background from London’s Array restaurant, brings a wealth of experience to the new venture.

When asked about how they plan on getting customers through the doors at the venue, Simran said: “We’ve done something completely different with it. It’s always been known as a pub. It’s time for a change for Northampton. Yes, that building has had tough times, but we’re confident with something different, something that has never been done before, should get people through the doors.

"We’ve been in the restaurant trade for over 30 years now, so it’s not a new game for us. It was a good location with good parking facilities. It just felt like the right decision to go for."

Excitement is building for the opening, with Simran saying: "We’re excited and hope people are excited as we are. We would like to call this the new social frenzy of Northampton."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cartel will operate from Monday to Sunday, initially opening in the evenings from 6pm until 11pm, with plans to extend hours after the first month. Simran said: "We’re on social media. We are planning a lot of events over the coming weeks, please keep an eye out. We have live entertainment for our grand opening on Wednesday. We are taking bookings."