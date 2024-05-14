Opening date revealed for brand new supermarket at resurgent retail park in Northampton town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here’s when a brand new supermarket is set to open at a resurgent retail park in Northampton town centre.

The Food Warehouse is set to open soon at the former Iceland supermarket and One Below discount store in St Peter’s Way Retail Park.

The supermarket, which is part of the Iceland Foods Group, will officially open to the public on Tuesday May 21 at 8am, creating an estimated 11 additional jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kristian Barrett, group retail director at Iceland Foods, said: “We’re very excited to be opening our new Northampton store, ensuring even more local residents can get their hands on market-leading deals, alongside a brilliant range of frozen, grocery

The Food Warehouse in St Peter's Retail Park will open on May 21

and fresh foods.

“We’re hard at work getting everything set up and ready to go and we can’t wait to open our doors to the local community.”

The Food Warehouse was introduced by the Iceland Group in 2014, with stores often double the size of traditional Iceland stores, offering a much larger range of goods, and bigger packs for better value. The stores are designed to look like a warehouse, with wide shopping aisles and large spaces.

The Northampton store will be open Monday to Saturday from 8am to 9pm, and Sunday, 10am to 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To celebrate the store’s opening, every customer in the queue before 7:45am on opening day will be given a raffle ticket which will see them entered into a free prize draw. Three lucky winners will be drawn and given the chance to take part in a supermarket sweep-style challenge where they’ll each have the entire store to themselves for 90 seconds and will get to fill their trolley with whatever they’d like.

The store will also be giving away £1,000’s worth of Iceland vouchers to the first 100 customers in the queue, plus a 1.2kg tub of Jellybeans to the first 200 customers through the checkouts.

Additional prizes up for grabs include NutriPro blenders, JML household essential hampers and air fryers.

Residents interested in applying for a role at the new Northampton store should visit www.icelandcareers.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All units at St Peter’s Way Retail Park have now been filled more than a year after new owners bought the site.