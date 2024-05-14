Opening date revealed for brand new supermarket at resurgent retail park in Northampton town centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Food Warehouse is set to open soon at the former Iceland supermarket and One Below discount store in St Peter’s Way Retail Park.
The supermarket, which is part of the Iceland Foods Group, will officially open to the public on Tuesday May 21 at 8am, creating an estimated 11 additional jobs.
Kristian Barrett, group retail director at Iceland Foods, said: “We’re very excited to be opening our new Northampton store, ensuring even more local residents can get their hands on market-leading deals, alongside a brilliant range of frozen, grocery
and fresh foods.
“We’re hard at work getting everything set up and ready to go and we can’t wait to open our doors to the local community.”
The Food Warehouse was introduced by the Iceland Group in 2014, with stores often double the size of traditional Iceland stores, offering a much larger range of goods, and bigger packs for better value. The stores are designed to look like a warehouse, with wide shopping aisles and large spaces.
The Northampton store will be open Monday to Saturday from 8am to 9pm, and Sunday, 10am to 4pm.
To celebrate the store’s opening, every customer in the queue before 7:45am on opening day will be given a raffle ticket which will see them entered into a free prize draw. Three lucky winners will be drawn and given the chance to take part in a supermarket sweep-style challenge where they’ll each have the entire store to themselves for 90 seconds and will get to fill their trolley with whatever they’d like.
The store will also be giving away £1,000’s worth of Iceland vouchers to the first 100 customers in the queue, plus a 1.2kg tub of Jellybeans to the first 200 customers through the checkouts.
Additional prizes up for grabs include NutriPro blenders, JML household essential hampers and air fryers.
Residents interested in applying for a role at the new Northampton store should visit www.icelandcareers.co.uk
All units at St Peter’s Way Retail Park have now been filled more than a year after new owners bought the site.
St Peters Way Retail park was bought by investment company Northhold Group from DTZ Investors for an undisclosed fee in March 2023.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.